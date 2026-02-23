New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Bomb threat emails were received at two schools in Delhi on Monday, triggering immediate search operations by authorities, though nothing suspicious has been found yet, Delhi Fire Service said.

The threats were received at the Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan and the Air Force Bal Bharti School in Lodhi Road.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: 4 Dead, 14 Hospitalized in Rajahmundry After Suspected Milk Adulteration Causes Anuria; Vendor Detained.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, security agencies, including police and bomb disposal squads, have been conducting thorough searches at both school premises.

Nothing has been found yet during the search operations, officials said.

Also Read | Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper 2026 Lottery: Result Date, Ticket Price, Live Streaming and Prize Details.

More details are awaited.

The incidents come amid heightened security concerns in the national capital, with authorities treating all such threats with utmost seriousness and conducting comprehensive searches to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Earlier, an intelligence alert issued on Saturday had also warned of a possible terror threat near the Red Fort, with key religious places in the areas around the Red Fort and parts of Chandni Chowk remaining on the radar of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)