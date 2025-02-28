Agartala, Feb 28 (PTI) Security forces have seized drugs worth Rs 24 crore from Khowai and Dhalia districts of Tripura, officials said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence intercepted a truck carrying cement bags at Teliamura in Khowai district on Thursday and seized 90,000 Yaba tablets (methamphetamine) worth Rs 9 crore, they said.

One person was arrested in this connection.

Assam Rifles and Customs officials seized 1,50,000 Yaba tablets, worth Rs 15 crore, from two unclaimed bags in the Shatabdi Express in Dhalai district on Wednesday, officials said.

Yaba or 'crazy medicine' is a tablet form of a mixture of methamphetamine (a powerful and addictive stimulant) and caffeine.

Police said drugs enter Tripura from Myanmar through Manipur and Mizoram.

