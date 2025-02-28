Mumbai, February 28: A 24-year-old man was arrested Tuesday, February 25, by the police for allegedly blackmailing his former colleague with intimate videos, forcing her into sex. The woman, 22, reported the incidents, which occurred in Bhiwandi, to police in her hometown of Jalgaon, leading to the arrest and the recovery of the incriminating videos.

Maharashtra Shocker: Man Rapes 17-Year-Old Girl, Shares Sex Assault Video on WhatsApp in Bhiwandi; 3 Including Another Minor Girl Arrested for Blackmail. According to the Hindustan Times report, the accused was identified as Aftab Kalamuddin. The victim met Kalamuddin in 2020 while working together in Bhiwandi, where they were colleagues for approximately three years. According to her statement, their relationship was platonic as they were not romantically involved. Though they were physically intimate on one occasion. She clarified that she did not consent to a romantic relationship.

Kongaon police revealed that Kalamuddin had secretly recorded videos of the woman, which he then used over the past year to blackmail her into having sex with him. The woman, unaware of the recordings, eventually travelled to Jalgaon and confided in her family. With their support, she filed a formal complaint with the Jalgaon police, who subsequently transferred the case to Bhiwandi, where the alleged crimes occurred.

Thane Shocker: Man Invites Friend for Outing to Vajreshwari, Rapes Her in Lodge; Later Blackmails With Video. As per the report, Kalamuddin has been charged under sections 351 (2), 75, and 76 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Police have successfully recovered the videos from the accused.

Following his arrest, Kalamuddin was presented in court and remanded to police custody for two days, as confirmed by a police officer involved in the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

