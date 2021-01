Balasore (Odisha) Jan 23 (PTI) Around 250 gm of brown sugar was seized in Odisha's Balasore district on Saturday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police raised a location in Jhadeswarpur area in Jaleswar town and found the drugs worth Rs 25 lakh buried in the ground, a police officer said.

No one was, however, arrested in the incident, he added.

