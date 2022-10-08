Kohima, Oct 8 (PTI) Drugs worth Rs 35.98 lakh were destroyed in Kohima on Saturday, police said.

Among the drugs burnt at the premises of the Kohima SP office were 374 kg of ganja, 15 kg of raw opium and 350 gram of heroin, they said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah witnessed the destruction virtually from Guwahati, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Vitoshe K Sumi said.

Government and police officers, representatives of churches and different colonies were present at the SP office during the destruction.

