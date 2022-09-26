New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Delhi University on Monday commenced the second phase of the admission process for undergraduate programs that will allow candidates to choose their program and college combination preferences.

Phase II and Phase I, which started on September 12, will remain open till October 10. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores will also be required in both phases.

In a statement, the varsity said, "The candidates who have completed their application process of Phase-I must proceed to make their preferences for programs and colleges."

"The candidates who have yet not completed Phase- I can do so now and proceed to Phase-II," it added.

DU launched the portal for admission through CUET in its UG programs for the academic year 2022-23 on September 12.

This year admissions are being done in 79 UG programs across 67 colleges, departments and centres, which includes 206 combinations for the BA programme as well.

Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-2022) is being conducted in three phases, the first phase will be to apply to the University of Delhi, the second phase will be preference filling and the third phase will be seat allotment-cum-admission.

Explaining the process of phase II, the university said the candidate will first map their CUET (UG)- 2022 test papers, followed by subjects they have passed in Class-XII Boards.

"The candidate will be able to see his or her program-specific CUET score, based on the CUET's normalised score, for all the programs in which (he or she) is eligible," the varsity said. These program-specific CUET scores will be auto-calculated and displayed on the dashboard of the candidate," it added.

In the subsequent section of "preference selection", the varsity said the candidates can select and order their preferences.

The "available preferences" tab will display all the possible program and college combinations the candidate may choose from. The candidate can use the "advanced filter" option available at the top to filter the colleges as well as programs, it said.

"The candidate will have to choose and order the preferences as per his or her choice. The order to selection will also determine the preference order. The candidate can use 'top, bottom, preference number' icons to reorder his or her preferences," the varsity said.

"The final order of preferences, as filled and saved, will then be reflected in the 'selected preferences' tab. Once satisfied with the preference order, the candidate must 'save changes' to submit his or her preferences," it added.

The varsity has advised the students to choose the maximum number of preferences and said adding or editing the programs and colleges after the deadline for the preference-filling phase will not be allowed.

The university also informed that it would be conducting a series of public awareness webinars from Tuesday onwards to orient the candidates on CSAS-UG 2022.

The webinars will be streamed live on the official Youtube channel of the University of Delhi On Tuesday, UG admissions under Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)-2022 would be explained.

While on Wednesday, the varsity official would explain the undergraduate curriculum framework (UGCFJ-2022) admissions under extracurricular activities and sports supernumerary quota.

On September 28 and 29, the webinar on reservation policies for SC, ST, OBC-NCL, EWS and PwBD candidates and admissions under Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) will be conducted.

Meanwhile, on September 30, a webinar on admissions under Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) will be held.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)