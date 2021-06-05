New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Delhi University exams for students studying in the final semester will be held on June 7 via an online mode. The University, today issued an advisory for "Annual Mode students of School of Open Learning," who are expected to give final year exams.

All the students are expected to submit the paper online via DU portal only. The mode of exam will be in Open Book Examination (OBE) format.

Taking a view of the internet connectivity issues in several areas of the country, the advisory read, "In case of poor internet connectivity/any unforeseen technical glitches etc., the students are advised to submit his/her script beyond the specified time period (3 hour for writing the exam + 1 hour for downloading and uploading the script), students can submit the scripts on the online portal with documentary evidence for which 60 min additional time will be given."

"If the problem persists students can submit the scripts by email to the college (the maximum time limit for email submission is 30 minutes). All such cases (email submission and delayed submission after 3 + 1 hour) will be examined by the Review Committee, and these answer sheets shall be evaluated based on the decision of the Review. Students may note that all such delayed submission (beyond 3+1 hr) may cause a delay in the declaration of result", read the advisory only for Annual Mode students of School of Open Learning.

This year, many students expected the University exams for the final year to be scrapped taking into account the prevailing COVID-19 situation inthe country.

Final year exams are usually held in May but were postponed due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. Last year, the exams were held in OBE mode as well. (ANI)

