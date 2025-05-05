Chennai, May 5 (PTI) Due security was provided to Union Health Minister and BJP National President J P Nadda during his day-long visit to Tamil Nadu on May 2, police said on Monday.

The clarification came in response to reports of the minister changing vehicles while returning to the city from Vellore.

The Z+ protectee was ensured due security measures and as part of this, vehicles including a bullet-proof car was provided to his convoy, a release from police said.

He was travelling in the bullet-proof car on the Outer Ring Road while proceeding to Chennai. Such vehicles are not operated on par with the speed of others owing to their weight and technical reasons, the release said.

However, on the insistence of the minister's personal assistant, the vehicles were operated at a speed of 120 kmph. When it was attempted to drive the bullet-proof vehicle on par with the others, it resulted in a screeching sound from the rear wheel.

According priority to the minister's safety, the vehicle was immediately stopped and as per protocol, he changed to another car and "was taken to the Chennai airport with due security," it said.

There was no damage to the vehicle in which he travelled nor was there any lacuna in the security of those travelling in it, the release said in an apparent reference to Nadda and others.

In the process, a vehicle further in the convoy brushed against the one before it, with both vehicles suffering "very minor damage."

"It has been advised that those travelling with very important guests should not insist on operating vehicles beyond their capacity," it said.

Further, police personnel have been directed to not drive the vehicles beyond their speed capacity, it said.

The bullet proof vehicles in the state police department are maintained well and have been put to use by police forces of neighbouring states as well, it said.

