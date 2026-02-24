New Delhi, February 24: A full emergency was declared at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport early Tuesday morning after a Leh-bound SpiceJet flight reported a mid-air engine failure. Flight SG-121, which was carrying approximately 150 passengers, initiated an immediate air return to the national capital just minutes after departure following a malfunction in its number two engine. ‘Wheel Nikal Gaya’: Video Shows the Exact Moment SpiceJet Q400 Aircraft Lost Outer Wheel During Takeoff in Kandla Before Safely Landing at Mumbai Airport.

"SpiceJet 121 Delhi-Leh experienced a problem shortly after departure from Delhi, and returned to Delhi Airport instead of continuing to Leh. Approximately 150 passengers boarded the flight. The cause of the emergency landing is the failure of engine number 2," according to the sources. Further details are awaited

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)