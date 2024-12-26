New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) A Delhi University proposal to offer four value-addition courses on the Hindu religious scripture Bhagavad Gita has stirred controversy with some teachers criticising the move.

The university's Value Addition Committee has tabled the recommendation for approval.

Also Read | 'Mahatma Gandhi's Legacy Under Threat From Those in Power in Delhi', Says Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi, Takes a Jibe at BJP.

These courses, designed for all students to choose from a pool of options, aim to offer deeper insights into thematic applications of Gita's teachings in various wakes of life.

The courses are titled 'Gita for Holistic Life', 'Gita for Sustainable Universe', 'Leadership Excellence Through Gita', and 'Gita: Navigating Life Challenges'.

Also Read | NDMC Passes Resolution Against 'Mahila Samman Yojana', 'Sanjeevani Yojana' Days After Their Launch by Delhi Government; Arvind Kejriwal Skips Council Meeting.

Another course tabled for approval, titled "An Introduction to Viksit Bharat," seeks to introduce young people to the concept of a developed India (Viksit Bharat) -- a BJP-led Central government's flagship campaign programme.

Proposed chapters will address key topics such as technology, infrastructure, agriculture, and sustainability. The course will also include practical elements, such as field visits to villages, self-help groups, and farmers' organisations, to provide hands-on experience.

In addition, DU plans to introduce two general elective courses on tribes in India to be offered at the UG level from the Centre for Tribal Studies.

The proposals will be reviewed by the Academic Council of DU during its meeting on December 27. If the Council approves the recommendation, it will then be presented to the Executive Council, the university's highest decision-making body, for final approval.

However, the proposal has sparked criticism from several teachers. Some have questioned the university's motives, particularly the decision to offer four courses based on a single religious text.

Maya John, a professor at Jesus and Mary College and an Academic Council member, expressed her concerns, stating, “While the Bhagavad Gita is revered by many, offering multiple courses based solely on this text limits students' exposure to the diverse traditions of the Indian subcontinent. This could foster insular thinking and exclude engagement with other value systems."

John further emphasised the complexity of the Gita, citing renowned scholars like Mysore Hiriyanna, who described it as one of the most difficult texts to interpret.

"The Gita has been understood and commented on in various ways, from Mahatma Gandhi to Nathuram Godse. The university's proposal fails to account for the diverse interpretations, which is crucial for a comprehensive understanding of the text,” John said.

Another teacher criticised the move, suggesting that the university must first focus on improving the quality of the currently offered Value Addition Courses (VACs).

"Students are currently receiving just two classes, and they are unable to learn anything substantial from them,” Rajesh Jha, professor at Rajdhani College said.

"This is a symbolic step and doesn't serve the purpose of giving students a wider perspective," he added.

In addition to the Bhagavad Gita courses, another contentious issue in the upcoming Academic Council meeting pertains to the final year structure of the Four-Year Undergraduate Program (FYUP).

The structure for the final year has not yet been formulated, leading to uncertainty among students. The university is also seeking approval for the syllabi of its one- and two-year postgraduate programmes.

Critics argue that the university's move to seek approval for the postgraduate course structure while the syllabi for the fourth year of FYUP remain unclear is a sign of inadequate preparation.

They also highlighted the lack of faculty, funds, and infrastructure to support both the fourth-year undergraduate courses and the parallel postgraduate programmes.

Furthermore, the proposal mandates that students publish in Scopus-indexed journals or contribute chapters to books, a requirement that critics find unreasonable given the lack of necessary infrastructure and funding to support such academic endeavours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)