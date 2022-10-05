New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday extended greetings on Dussehra, saying the festival reinforces faith in righteousness.

"Symbolising the victory of good over evil, Dussehra reinforces our faith in 'Dharma' or righteousness," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Dhankhar.

He hoped the festival brings peace, prosperity and happiness in the lives of people.

