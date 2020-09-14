Panaji, Sep 14 (PTI) The Goa Women and Child Development department on Monday said it would introduce e- learning in anganwadis in the state.

Minister Vishwajit Rane said a pilot project will be launched in anganwadis in Sattari and Ponda with the support of private firms Siemens and ConveGenius, the latter having done such projects in 16 states, including Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Also Read | China Trains Nepal Policymakers on BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Amid Border Tensions With India.

"Ninety per cent of a child's brain is developed in the first six years. The plan to have state-of-the-art lessons, technology-enabled classrooms will help our anganwadi children to be ready for first grade in mainstream schools," Rane said.

The educational software is in Konkani and English and the digital set up will have smart TVs and tablets, he said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine For Everyone Not Possible Before 2024, Says Serum Institute of India Chief Adar Poonawalla.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)