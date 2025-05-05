New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said implementation of the three new criminal laws would enhance efficiency and accountability of police at the grassroots level.

Chairing a meeting where implementation of the three new laws in Delhi was reviewed, Shah also said e-summonses should be issued directly from courts, with copies sent to local police stations.

He also called for expediting the appointment process in the Directorate of Prosecution and ensuring that decisions regarding appeals in any case were made by the directorate itself, according to an official release.

Implementation of the three new criminal laws, introduced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will enhance efficiency and accountability of the police at the grassroots level, Shah said.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

The laws came into effect on July 1 last year.

The meeting reviewed implementation and current status of various new provisions related to the police, prisons, courts, prosecution and forensics.

The home minister issued directives to ensure accountability of officers in implementation of the new laws.

He emphasised that the process of filing chargesheets within 60 and 90 days must be continuously monitored, with strict adherence to their timelines, and directed that efforts be made to increase the conviction rate in cases of heinous crimes by at least 20 per cent.

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, among others.

