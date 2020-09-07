New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held a telephonic conversation with his Bangladeshi counterpart A K Abdul Momen, covering various facets of ties between the two countries.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said it was agreed to hold a meeting of the joint consultative committee "very soon".

"Warm conversation with FM Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen of Bangladesh. Agreed to hold our Joint Consultative Commission very soon. Will continue to work closely to reach the ambitious goals set by our leaders," he said.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla visited Dhaka last month during which both sides explored ways to further deepen ties in a range of areas.

The two sides have taken several initiatives in the recent weeks to boost connectivity and trade, including commencement of movement of Indian cargo from Agartala to Kolkata via Chattogram, expansion of the scope of the protocol that governs trade and transit on inland waterways.

