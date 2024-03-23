Guwahati, Mar 23 (PTI) On the occasion of Earth Hour, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that power connections in offices of the state secretariat, excluding a few essential departments, will automatically disconnect daily for 12 hours from 9pm.

He said this is a contribution of the state towards a green planet.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP-Led NDA Will Cross 400 Seats in General Elections, Says Hema Malini (Watch Video).

"On the occasion of #EarthHour2024, I have advised that power connection in offices of Assam Secretariat-except that of Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, Finance & Home Dept shall auto disconnect daily b/w 9PM & 9AM," Sarma shared on X.

He emphasised that this action can serve as a humble contribution towards a #GreenPlanet.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: No Relief for AAP Convenor in Excise Policy Case As Delhi High Court Denies Urgent Listing.

Earth Hour encourages people to switch off non-essential lights for one hour from 8:30pm to 9:30pm local time.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)