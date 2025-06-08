Somnath (Gujarat) [India], June 8 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale struck Gujarat's Gir Somnath district on Sunday evening, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per NCS, the earthquake took place at a depth of five kilometres at a latitude of 21.23° North and a longitude of 70.62° East.

"EQ of M: 3.4, On: 08/06/2025 21:15:25 IST, Lat: 21.23 N, Long: 70.62 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Gir Somnath, Gujarat," the NCS said in a post on X.

Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 struck Assam's Kamrup district near Guwahati, the NCS said. (ANI)

