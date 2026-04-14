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Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], April 14 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand on Tuesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the data, the earthquake occurred at 07:07:03 IST at a latitude of 30.285 N and a longitude of 80.553 E.

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Sharing the details in a post on X, the NCS said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 3.4, On: 14/04/2026 07:07:03 IST, Lat: 30.285 N, Long: 80.553 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand."

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The tremors were felt in parts of the region; however, there were no immediate reports of any damage to property or casualties.

Meanwhile, on Sunday morning, an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck the Indian Ocean, as reported by the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

Sharing the details in a post on X, the NCS said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 4.9, On: 12/04/2026 08:10:38 IST, Lat: 1.806 N, Long: 94.924 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Indian Ocean", NCS said. (ANI)

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

Earthquakes can occur anywhere between the Earth's surface and about 700 kilometres below the surface. For scientific purposes, this earthquake depth range of 0-700 km is divided into three zones: shallow, intermediate, and deep, as per USGS data.

Shallow earthquakes are between 0 and 70 km deep; intermediate earthquakes, 70-300 km deep; and deep earthquakes, 300-700 km deep. In general, the term "deep-focus earthquakes" is applied to earthquakes deeper than 70 km, the USGS states. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)