Leh (Ladakh) [India], May 22 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale jolted Ladakh's Leh on Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the tremors occurred at 11:46 pm at a depth of 10 km.

"EQ of M: 3.5, On: 21/05/2025 23:46:59 IST, Lat: 34.54 N, Long: 78.38 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh", NCS said in their 'X' post.

No immediate reports of casualties and damages have been received as of now.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Wednesday, earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale jolted Madhya Pradesh's Betul in the early hours of Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the tremor occurred at 02:59 am at a depth of five km."EQ of M: 2.8, On: 21/05/2025 02:59:44 IST, Lat: 21.73 N, Long: 78.35 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Betul, Madhya Pradesh," the NCS said on X.

No immediate reports of damage and casualties have been received as of now. (ANI)

