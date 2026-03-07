Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], March 7 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale struck Sikar in Rajasthan on Saturday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 3.5, On: 07/03/2026 06:32:59 IST, Lat: 27.42 N, Long: 75.37 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Sikar, Rajasthan," the National Center for Seismology posted on X.

More details are awaited (ANI)

