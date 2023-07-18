Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 17 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 jolted Katra in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 17-07-2023, 22:07:26 IST, Lat: 33.05 & Long: 75.79, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 80 km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir," the National Centre for Seismology tweeted.

No reports of casualties or damages are known yet. (ANI)

