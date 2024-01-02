Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 2 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

National Centre for Seismology said that the earthquake occurred at 11:33 am at a depth of 5 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.9, Occurred on 02-01-2024, 11:33:32 IST, Lat: 32.76 and Long: 74.57, Depth: 5 Km , Location: Jammu and Kashmir," the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) posted on X.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

