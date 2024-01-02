Raisen, January 2: Nineteen persons were injured, two of them critically injured, when a speeding private bus overturned due to fog in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district in the early hours of Tuesday, an official said. The accident occurred on the Bhopal-Vidisha bypass road around 4 am, the official said. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: 12 Killed, 14 Others Sustain Severe Burn Injuries as Bus Catches Fire After Collision with Dumper in Guna (Watch Video).

The bus, carrying 29 passengers, was heading to Satna from Indore when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to the fog, causing it to overturn, sub-divisional magistrate Mukesh Singh said.

Seventeen passengers were administered first aid at the district hospital and discharged, while two seriously injured persons were referred to Bhopal for further treatment, he said. One of the injured passengers, Ankit Dubey, said the bus driver was speeding and driving recklessly.