Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 9 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale occurred today at 4:27 PM at Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Police administration, relief and rescue teams have been alerted in the earthquake-affected area.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

