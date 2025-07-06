Port Blair, July 6: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale hit the Andaman Sea on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology said. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km. Earthquake in Andaman Sea: Quake of Magnitude 4.7 Hits Indian Ocean off Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 06/07/2025 07:03:34 IST, Lat: 6.60 N, Long: 95.05 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Andaman Sea." More details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)