An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hit the Andaman Sea today, June 30. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed the news. NCS said that the quake hit the Andaman Sea at 10:09 AM. "The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km, with its epicenter located at latitude 9.43°N and longitude 94.17°E," NCS added. This comes after a 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Andaman Sea in the early hours on Wednesday, June 25. Earthquake in Nepal: Quake of Magnitude 3.9 Strikes South Asian Country, No Casualties Reported.

Earthquake Hits Andaman Sea

