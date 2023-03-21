According to reports, earthquake tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region on Tuesday late evening. Several users took to social media to confirm the news. One user also said that earthquake tremors were felt in Kashmir and Punjab as well. As per reports, strong earthquake tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region with neighbouring cities also reporting tremors. Earthquake in Delhi-NCR Funny Memes Go Viral, Netizens Resort to Jokes to Relieve Tension As Tremors Felt in National Capital.

Earthquake Tremors Felt in Delhi

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/Hs0A6BUEiU — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023

Major Earthquake in Kashmir

Major earthquake in Kashmir. Tremors felt in Punjab as well.#Kashmir #earthquake — Shah Shakeel (@ShakeelSpeaks) March 21, 2023

