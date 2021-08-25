Bhubaneswar, Aug 25 (PTI) The East Coast Railway will train 2,500 youths as part of the rail skill development scheme.

Youths, who have passed at least matriculation and are in the age group of 18 to 35, will be given free training in three years in the East Coast Railway, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Realme GT 5G First Online Sale Today in India via Flipkart & Realme.com; Check Offers Here.

The training will be imparted in welding, electrician and fitter trades at Diesel Loco Shed in Visakhapatnam, Electric Loco Sheds in Angul and Visakhapatnam, and Carriage Repair Workshop in Mancheswar, it said.

The course will consist of 100 hours of training in three weeks.

Also Read | India Reports 37,593 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours With Kerala Accounting for Over 24,000 Cases.

Classes will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on weekdays, and from 9 am to 1 pm on Saturdays.

The application form is available on the East Coast Railway website as well as at the respective training centres.

Closing date for submission of application for Electrical Loco Sheds at Visakhapatnam and Angul is August 31, and for Diesel Loco Shed at Visakhapatnam and Carriage Repair Workshop at Mancheswar is September 3, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)