Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 19 (ANI): The Election Commission of India appointed Sanjay Mukherjee as the new DGP of West Bengal on Tuesday. This comes a day after the West Bengal government appointed Vivek Sahay as the DGP to replace Rajeev Kumar, who was transferred.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made this decision in anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, aiming to uphold the principles of fairness, transparency, and freedom in the electoral process.

"The Commission has approved the name of Shri Sanjay Mukherjee, IPS, for the post of Director General and Inspector General of Police, West Bengal, with immediate compliance and confirm the same by 05:00 PM today," the ECI wrote in a notice.

Earlier, the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Kolkata, Vivek Sahay, was appointed as the DGP of West Bengal on Monday, following the removal of the previous DGP, Rajeev Kumar, by the Election Commission.

On Monday morning, the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued orders for the removal of West Bengal's Director General of Police, Rajeev Kumar and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Iqbal Chahal, along with some other senior officials from various states.

The ECI has also ordered the removal of certain key officials of six states in what it termed a decisive move towards upholding the principles of free, fair and transparent elections.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Monday welcomed the removal of West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar by the ECI, saying that Kumar's removal was inevitable due to his compromised position and inability to conduct a fair election.

Majumdar also claimed that Mamata Banerjee has many such 'Rajeev Kumars' throughout West Bengal on her payroll.

The DGP had been in the spotlight after the BJP and other opposition parties criticised the Bengal police for alleged inaction in giving justice to the victims of Sandeshkhali.

The Sandeshkhali area had been witnessing unrest after women protestors sought justice against alleged atrocities committed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides. (ANI)

