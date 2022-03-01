Lucknow, Mar 1 (PTI) The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday ordered re-polling at the Manikpur primary school polling station of Handia Assembly constituency in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh.

The re-polling will take place from 7 am to 6 pm on Thursday (March 3), Chief Electoral Officer of the state Ajay Kumar Shukla said in a statement.

The commission has ordered re-polling at polling station number 311 -- Manikpur Handiya primary school -- where polling was held on Sunday, the statement said.

The decision was taken after certain important documents went missing from the polling station after the conclusion of polling, it added.

