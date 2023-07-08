New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey is visiting Uzbekistan to observe the presidential election scheduled to be held there on Sunday, ahead of time, under the framework of a new constitution.

According to the Election Commission, Pandey is leading a three-member delegation on the invitation of the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Wants People Breeding Exotic Pets To Register With Chief Wild Life Warden.

Four candidates, including the incumbent President, are in the fray.

The election is being held under a new constitution adopted by Uzbekistan after a referendum held there in April this year, and is being keenly watched by the international community, according to an EC statement.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Minor Boy Killed, Three Injured in Gunfight Over Land Dispute in Morena.

Under the Uzbek law, the president is elected for a seven-year term from a single nationwide constituency.

The election administration follows a three-tier structure comprising the Central Election Commission, 14 District Election Commissions, and 10,760 Precinct Election Commissions. Uzbekistan has an electorate of about 20 million.

The Indian delegation visited the 7th and 14th District Election Commissions to obtain an overview of the electoral administration, procedures and initiatives of the CEC of Uzbekistan.

Earlier, Pandey and the Chairman, CEC of Uzbekistan, had held a meeting on electoral cooperation.

Pandey spoke about the recent conduct of elections in India and various avenues for further strengthening electoral ties between the two countries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)