New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The Election Commission is holding a two-day conference early next month with its chief electoral officers to brainstorm on various issues, including modern poll management.

The conference to be held on March 4 and 5 is the first such gathering of poll officials to be held since Gyanesh Kumar assumed charge as the CEC on February 19.

In a first, the chief electoral officers (CEOs) have been instructed to nominate a district election officer (DEO) and an electoral registration officer (ERO) to take part in the conference.

As statutory authorities, the CEOs, DEOs and EROs are important functionaries at the state, district and assembly constituency level.

The Election Commission (EC) said the conference offers a platform for the election officials of the states and union territories for brainstorming and mutual learning from each other's experiences.

Day one of the conference will have discussions on key areas of modern election management, including IT architecture, effective communication, enhancing social media outreach and statutory role of different functionaries in the electoral processes.

On the second day, the CEOs will present their respective action plan on thematic discussions of the previous day, the EC said.

