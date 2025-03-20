New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): In under a month of the assumption of charge as the 26th Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, the Election Commission led by Gyanesh Kumar along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi has put the entire election machinery right up to the BLO level on a path firmly on course for promoting participation of all electors and ensuring a pleasant experience for them at the polling stations.

Political parties, being key stakeholders, are also involved at the grassroots level.

Also Read | Nagpur Violence: Police File Sedition Case Against Fahim Khan, Mastermind of March 17 Riots, and 5 Others.

According to a release, the Commission reaffirms that the nearly 100 crore electors always stand as the pillar of democracy.

"Technical consultations between UIDAI and experts of ECI are to begin soon. Though an elector can only vote in the assigned polling booth and nowhere else, the Commission has resolved to remove duplicates countrywide in EPIC numbers and end a decades-long issue within three months. Regular updation of the voter list shall be strengthened in close coordination with the birth and death registration authorities. In the Commission's interactions with political parties, it was clarified that any inclusion or deletion to the draft elector list is governed by the process of appeals under relevant legal provisions for filing claims and objections, available to all political parties in the representation of People act, 1950," the release stated.

Also Read | Saurabh Rajput Murder Case: 'Killer' Wife Muskan Rastogi, Who With Her Lover Sahil Shukla Confessed to Murdering Her Husband, Spends First Night in Prison; Shuns Jail Food.

"In the absence of such appeals, the list as prepared by the ERO prevails," it highlighted.

It further emphasized that ensuring 100 per cent enrolment of all eligible citizens, ensuring ease of voting and a pleasant voting experience are key objectives of the Commission.

"Steps will be taken to ensure that no polling station has more than 1,200 electors and they will be within three Km of the electors. Even in the remotest rural polling station, basic facilities (AMF) will be ensured. To tackle urban apathy and encourage more participation, clusters of high-rise buildings and colonies will also have polling stations within their premises," the release stated.

The Election Commission held a two-day conference of CEOs of all States/UTs at IIIDEM in New Delhi on March 4 and 5, in which, in a first, DEOs and EROs of each of the State/UTs participated. "The conference provided a thrust to energise the entire election machinery with a clear mapping of 28 stakeholders along with their responsibilities as per the framework set by the constitution, electoral laws and guidelines issued by ECI," it added.

"Electoral handbooks and manuals for instructions will be harmonised with the most recent changes. Digital training kits in multiple Indian languages will be prepared for easy absorption and effective training of frontline functionaries. Animated videos and an integrated dashboard will provide a digital push to training. A training module is being devised to train BLOs in days to come," the commission mentioned in its release.

To ensure full participation of political parties in all aspects of the election processes, CEC Gyanesh Kumar during the CEO conference on March 4 directed that regular all-party meetings and interactions be held by all the 36 CEOs, 788 DEOs, 4123 EROs.

"Such meetings across the country will help resolve any outstanding and emergent issues raised by the political parties at the grassroots level itself. This process will be completed in Pan-India by the 31st of March, 2025. The offer of the Commission to train political party representatives and their appointed BLAs on the due processes as per electoral laws including claims and objections to the voter list has been welcomed by political parties. The ECI has also invited suggestions from all political parties on any and all matters concerning the conduct of elections and they can send these by the 30th of April, 2025. The parties have also been extended an invitation to meet the Commission in Delhi at a mutually convenient time," it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)