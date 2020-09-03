New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora, and Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, formally welcomed newly appointed Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar in the Commission meeting on Thursday.

Welcoming Kumar, the CEC said, "Commission will be immensely benefited by Kumar's rich administrative experiences across a range of sectors, especially DoPT, banking and finance."

During the meeting, Kumar thanked CEC Arora and Election Commissioner Chandra for the warm welcome to the Election Commission of India (ECI) family, adding that he feels extremely privileged and humbled by this graceful gesture.

He further spoke about the importance of robust institutions of governance and said he will try to give his best to the Commission.

Other officers of the Commission, including Secretary-General Umesh Sinha, DECs, Directors and Senior Principal Secretaries were also present on the occasion.

Former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar was appointed as Election Commissioner following the resignation of Ashok Lavasa. Kumar is a former IAS officer from Jharkhand cadre. (ANI)

