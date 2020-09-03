Chandigarh, September 3: The Punjab government, headed by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Thursday announced free walk-in testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) in government hospitals and mobile vans. Moreover, the state government also said COVID-19 testing charge in private hospitals cannot be more than Rs 250. The decision was taken by State Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan after she reviewed COVID-19 situation in Patiala, Bathinda, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Mohali districts. Punjab Issues Revised Guidelines For International Arrivals, Here Are Quarantine Rules.

"Punjab has decided to allow free walk-in testing in government hospitals and mobile vans, and similar testing at a nominal manpower cost not exceeding Rs 250 by private doctors and hospitals, to encourage increased Covid testing to check the surge in cases in the state," the government said in a statement. People who want their result immediately can opt for Rapid Antigen testing, while RT-PCR testing will also be similarly available. Liquor Shops in Punjab Should Be Strictly Shut by 6:30 PM to Curb Spread of COVID-19: CM Amarinder Singh Tells DGP.

The government made it clear that people who wish to undergo the test for coronavirus don't need any prescription from the doctor. "Testing will be allowed on the basis of Aadhar card and mobile numbers, without any questions asked or need for parchis (prescription)," it said. "With test results available for RAT in 30 minutes, this will lead to a substantial increase in testing and early diagnosis and treatment," Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan said.

Those who test positive through RAT or are symptomatic but negative can be tested again through RT-PCR test for confirmation, she added. She also asked authorities to explore RAT testing at private hospitals and pharmacies/chemist shops, at a nominal manpower cost not exceeding Rs 250 per test.

