New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) organised a one-day Workshop for Media and Communication officers of the offices of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of all 36 States and Union Territories at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on Friday, ECI said in a press release.

51 Media Nodal Officers (MNOs) and Social Media Nodal Officers (SMNOs) participated in the programme.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, addressed the participants in the inaugural session.

It was emphasised that in light of the growing threat of misinformation, it is imperative to clearly communicate that elections in India are conducted strictly in accordance with the Constitution and to keep countering misleading information with facts.

Sessions were held to strengthen the communication ecosystem of CEO offices to disseminate timely factual information with the media and other stakeholders.

The Workshop had dedicated sessions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls from the perspective of media and social media.

An expert session on the various tools, techniques and strategies to counter misinformation was also organised.

The Workshop marked the third such interaction. Orientation programmes were earlier held for the Media and Communication officers of the CEO offices at IIIDEM on April 9, 2025, and June 5, 2025, in New Delhi.

The Workshop emphasised that elections in India are held as per the Constitution and underline the importance of communicating the legal, factual and rule-based information in a timely and coordinated manner.

The Workshop reinforced learning from the two orientation programmes held previously at IIIDEM in New Delhi and chart out forward-looking strategies to ensure that the electors and other stakeholders get timely, verified and authentic information and are not misled by false information. (ANI)

