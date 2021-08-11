New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the country's economic growth is picking up pace again and the domestic industry needs to enhance its risk-taking appetite.

He also said that taking reforms is a matter of conviction for the government, which is ready to take all risks in the national interest.

Also Read | COVID-19 In Bengaluru: 242 Children Test Positive For Coronavirus In Past Five Days; Numbers May ‘Triple’ Within Few Days, Warn Officials.

"We have taken bold decisions. Reforms continued even during pandemic. The government is doing reforms not out of compulsion but out of conviction," he said while addressing the CII's annual meeting.

Assuring all support to the industry, Modi said that India is receiving record foreign direct investment (FDI) because of reforms done in the last few years.

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt Resumes Talks on Buying Air India Building Located at Nariman Point in Mumbai.

He added that now Indians want made in India goods irrespective of the origin of the company that is producing the goods.

On growth of startups in the country, he said India now has 60 unicorns, 21 of them reaching that status in the last few months.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)