Bhubaneswar, Jul 4 (PTI) The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has carried 45.80 million tonne of freight including 27.06 mt of coal in its jurisdiction during the 101-day lockdown from March 22 to June 30, an official said.

Of 27.06 million tonne, 16.14 mt are of indigenous coal from Odisha's Talcher area and 10.92 mt of imported coal from different ports under ECoR jurisdiction were transported to various power houses and industries across the country through 7,100 rakes, the official said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Govt Extends Lockdown in Madurai Till July 12 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

Keeping in view the importance of food grains, ECoR has also ensured continuous supply towards different destinations. During this lockdown period, ECoR carried 0.95 MT of food grains, especially rice to different states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Jharkhand and others by utilising 333 number of trains.

This apart, 1.20 mt of fertilizer were transported to the states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and others in 470 trains and 279 trains of petroleum products were transported from ECoR jurisdiction towards various places.

Also Read | 'Rajasthan BJP Has Shown How to Stand Shoulder to Shoulder With People', Says PM Narendra Modi: Live Breaking News Headlines and Coronavirus Updates, July 4, 2020.

Besides, 1,268 trains of iron ore, 895 trains of iron and other steel products, 41 trains of cement were also loaded for various destinations.

"Altogether, the East Coast Railway carried 45.80 mt of freight during lockdown from March 22 to June 30 by utilizing 12,680 trains," a senior official said.

In the first quarter of 2020-21 fiscal, the ECoR loaded about 42 mt which is more than 82 per cent, that of the last year in the same period.

Amongst all the zones of Indian Railways, ECoR loaded the highest freight traffic during this period, the official claimed, adding that this was achieved in spite of lockdown during this entire period.

Different state governments also provided necessary cooperation during this crisis time of COVID-19, whenever needed, the official said.

In essential commodities, Indian Railways carried food grains, fruits and vegetables, milk products, edible oil, sugar and salt, medical equipment & medicine, PPE Kits and other grocery items, apart from fertilizer, petroleum products, coal and others, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)