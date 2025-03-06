Bhubaneswar, Mar 6 (PTI) In a bid to enhance railway safety and facilitate increased train speed, East Coast Railway (ECoR) has initiated a more than Rs 1,000 crore fencing project along the tracks in various sections across its jurisdiction.

A total of 2,792 kilometres of safety fencing work at a cost of Rs 865 crore has been undertaken to enhance safety, the ECoR said in a statement.

This apart, Rs 207 crore was under sanction for track safety fencing works between Titilagarh & Lakholi and between Balangir-Theruvali-Singapur Road rail sections.

“These works aim to ensure safe train operations, prevent trespassing, and restrict the movement of cattle and wild animals near railway tracks,” an official statement said.

The ECoR has three divisions - Khurda Road, Sambalpur and Waltair. Under Khurda Road Division, the railways sanctioned Rs 388.85 crores for track safety fencing works for 1025.3 km stretch.

In the next phase, a proposal is in place for safety fencing in the Jakhapura-Kendujhargarh-Nayagarh Railway Section and other sensitive locations over Khurda Road Railway Division.

In Sambalpur Division, the railways sanctioned Rs 288.045 crores for track safety fencing works for 468.23 km stretch.

Apart from this, 188.89 km between Balangir-Theruvali-Singapur Road is under sanction and 172.781 kms is under proposal between Titilagarh & Lakholi, an official statement said.

Similarly, under Waltair Division (600 km), Rs 187.19 crore has been sanctioned for 600 km stretch.

The implementation of the works will facilitate train operations at speeds of 130 kmph and beyond in multiple sections.

“Work has already commenced on two pilot sections near Bhubaneswar and Palasa Railway Stations, along with the Brahmapur-Golanthara Rail Section and in some sensitive locations over Sambalpur Division. As of now, 30 km of fencing has been completed,” the statement said.

