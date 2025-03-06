Mumbai, March 06: The Bodoland Lottery Department is set to announce the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) today, Thursday, March 06, 2025. Operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), this lottery remains one of the most popular in Assam. The results are declared three times a day—at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Participants can check the Bodoland Lottery Result on the official website, bodolotteries.com, where the complete winners' list for Thursday's lucky draw will be available.

The list, along with ticket numbers, will be released soon and can be downloaded in PDF format. The Bodoland Lottery, conducted in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), has a strong following, with thousands trying their luck daily. Did you know that Bodoland, officially known as the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), is an autonomous area within Assam? Scroll down to know when and where you can find the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

Several popular lotteries are played in Bodoland, including Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Thangam, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu, and Swarnalaxmi. Lottery enthusiasts can check today's Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format and view the winners' list along with ticket numbers by clicking here. The results are officially declared on bodolotteries.com, where participants can check daily updates. The Bodoland Lottery follows a three-draw schedule—the first draw at 12 PM, the second at 3 PM, and the final draw at 7 PM.

Lotteries are permitted in 13 states across India, but betting and gambling remain prohibited nationwide. Despite their increasing popularity, LatestLY advises participants to proceed with caution, as lotteries involve financial risks and may lead to legal or monetary consequences.

