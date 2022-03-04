New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate has arrested promoter of Coastal Energy Private Limited, Chennai, under the PMLA Act, 2002 in a money laundering case of overvaluation of coal prices whereby the public sector undertakings paid a higher price for the purchase of coal.

"ED has arrested Ahmed A. R. Buhari, Promoter of Coastal Energy Private Limited, Chennai, under PMLA, 2002 in a money laundering case of Rs. 564.48 Crore generated by over valuation of coal prices whereby the PSUs paid higher price for the purchase of coal," tweeted ED today.

Also Read | Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Survives Three Assassination Attempts in Past Week, Says Report.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)