Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested Suraj Chavan, a Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary, in a money laundering case linked to the alleged irregularities in the distribution of 'khichdi' to migrants during the COVID-19 period, official sources said.

Chavan was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) late evening after he was questioned at the agency's office here.

He is expected to be produced before a local here on Thursday.

Chavan is alleged to be an associate of Aditya Thackeray, son of former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) head Uddhav Thackeray.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

According to police, alleged irregularities took place while giving contracts for providing 'khichdi' to migrants during the COVID-19.

