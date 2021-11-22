New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets of a retired EPFO employee, who is alleged to have illegally diverted Rs 1.64 crore pensioner funds into his personal accounts in Andhra Pradesh, the agency said on Monday.

In a statement, the ED said properties worth Rs 1.13 crore of Kondapalli Satyanarayana Rao, a retired section supervisor in the Kadapa sub-regional office of the Employment Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), and his family members have been attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Also Read | The Stunning Edwina Mountbatten Had at Least 18 Lovers: Report.

The attached assets are in the form of a residential flat worth Rs 98.68 lakh and bank balance of Rs 12.64 lakh, it said.

The agency said its investigation has found that the "bank reconciliation statement (BRS) data was tampered by Rao and fraudulent bank account numbers and fictitious names were inserted against randomly selected pension payment order numbers from the pensioners' data and of those who had no pension for over three years due to non-submission of life certificates and cases involving pension-cum-arrears and other benefits".

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Youth Shot Dead, Brother Injured by Uncle Over Trivial Dispute in Prayagraj.

"The BRS data was downloaded through system protocol available in the electronic data processing reports and copied in a CD and handed over to the banks without any hard copy of the summary report showing the number of pensioners and amount of pension to be disbursed, making it vulnerable to manipulation," the ED alleged.

It said the data was uploaded by the bankers "without" any cross verification.

"Investigation found that a total amount of Rs 1.64 crore was diverted and credited into the accounts of the accused and his close relatives between 2011-2014," the statement said.

The money-laundering case was filed by the ED after studying an FIR of the Hyderabad-based CBI Anti-Corruption Bureau against Rao and his family.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)