New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate has attached funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore of journalist Rana Ayyub in connection with a money laundering probe linked to alleged diversion of donor funds for personal use, agency sources said on Thursday.

The agency issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach a fixed deposit and bank balances in her and her family's name.

The money laundering case against Ayyub is based on a September, 2021 FIR of Ghaziabad Police (Uttar Pradesh) related to alleged irregularities in funds obtained by her from the public for charitable purposes.

