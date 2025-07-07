New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached nine immovable properties in Chandigarh, New Delhi and Gurgaon as well as bank balances of Rs 14.06 crore in connection with an ongoing investigation against retired IAS officer Murari Lal Tayal, Principal Secretary to the then Chief Minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and others in a disproportionate assets case.

The federal agency shared the information on Monday, pointing out that the attached immovable properties include two houses and seven apartments.

Chandigarh Zonal Office attached these assets on June 30 under the Provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

ED initiated an investigation based on the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Tayal, a 1976 batch (retired) IAS officer.

The FIR alleged that Tayal, while serving as Principal Secretary to the then Chief Minister of Haryana from March 6, 2005 to October 31, 2009 and member in Competition Commission of India from November 30, 2009 to December 31, 2014 (check period from January 1, 2006 to December 31, 2014) and his family members had amassed assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Pursuant to this, ED said it investigated the financial affairs, income tax records, and stock market dealings of Tayal, his wife, Savita Tayal, and son, Kartik Tayal.

ED investigation revealed that during the check period from January 1, 2006, to December 31, 2014, the accused had acquired disproportionate assets worth Rs 14.06 crore (approx.) using proceeds of crime generated through illegal gratification. (ANI)

