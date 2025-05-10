Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], May 10 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) Cochin Zonal Office has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 1.11 crore belonging to Vijish Varghese and Surya Thara George under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

"Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Cochin Zonal Office has provisionally attached the immovable properties worth Rs. 1.11 Crore (approx.) of Vijish Varghese and Smt. Surya Thara George W/o of Vijish Varghese under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002," as per an Enforcement Directorate release.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Ceasefire Deal: Both Sides To Stop All Firing and Military Action, Says MEA Shortly After US President Donald Trump's Announcement.

ED initiated investigation on the basis of FIR registered under various section of IPC, 1860 and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 by Pathanamthitta Police Station.

"The FIR reveals that the accused, Vijish Varghese, being clerk at Canara Bank, Pathanamthitta Branch II, has fraudulently swindled an amount of Rs 8.13 crore (approx.) through 191 transactions between December 6, 2019 and Feb 2021," the release read.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Ceasefire: Both Nations Worked Out the Stopping of Military Actions, Say Government Sources.

These transactions were carried out to various accounts held in his name as well as in the names of his wife and father-in-law. Vijish Varghese used the login credentials of the Assistant Manager of a branch to conduct these fraudulent transactions. He transferred significant portion of the misappropriated funds for investments in stocks and shares.

"ED investigation revealed that Vijish Varghese and his wife were found in possession of the Proceeds of Crime (POC) and had personally utilized the POC through cash withdrawal including for the repayment of loans," the release read.

Hence, the immovable properties in the name of Vijish Varghese and his wife, amounting to a total of Rs 1.11 Crore (approx) have been provisionally attached as the value equivalent of the property derived or obtained directly or indirectly as a result of criminal activity related to the scheduled offence.

Further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)