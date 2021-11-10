New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 6.32 crore belonging to Somyendra Nath Banerjee, former Deputy Director-General, New Technology, Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Kolkata and his associates in a disproportionate assets case, the agency said on Wednesday.

The attached assets include one office premises, two vacant plots of land, one three-storey commercial building along with plant and machinery of a running company, bank balance in 47 accounts, two vehicles, shares held in Demat accounts and two demand drafts.

Also Read | Nisha Dahiya Is Alive! Wrestler Releases Video Refuting Fake News About Her Death (Watch Video).

The ED initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

As per the charge sheet filed by CBI, Banerjee had amassed huge assets beyond his known source of income and was in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 7.58 crore.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Rains: 12 People Dead Across The State Due to Heavy Rainfall in Past 3 Days.

Money laundering investigation conducted by the ED revealed that Banerjee during the period from April 1, 2005, to June 1, 2013, while being posted and functioning in different capacities and different posts under the Ministry of Telecommunication, Government of India had acquired huge amounts in cash through corrupt practices and by abusing his official capacity.

Thereafter the cash amounts were brought in the companies floated by Banerjee by showing them as share application money, said the ED.

"Further the ill-gotten money has been used in purchasing shares, properties in the name of Banerjee or in the name of his HU family members and their companies," said the ED.

"The part amount of the ill-gotten money has also been used for investment in another company effectively controlled by Banerjee or his family members."

Accordingly, the ED said, the proceeds of crime have been quantified at Rs 7.58 crore. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)