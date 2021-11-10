Chandigarh, November 10: Several reports surfaced on Wednesday claiming that National-level wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother Suraj were killed in Haryana's Sonipat. The news reports claimed that the brother-sister duo was reportedly shot dead at the Sushil Kumar Wrestling Academy in the city. However, these reports are false. Dahiya is currently in Gonda to play senior nationals and have released a video refuting these claims.

"I am in Gonda to play senior nationals. I am alright. It's a fake news (reports of her death). I am fine," said wrestler Nisha Dahiya in a video issued by Wrestling Federation of India after reports of her death surfaced. Scroll down to watch the video. PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Wrestlers For Winning Medals at U23 World Wrestling Championships 2021.

#WATCH | "I am in Gonda to play senior nationals. I am alright. It's a fake news (reports of her death). I am fine," says wrestler Nisha Dahiya in a video issued by Wrestling Federation of India. (Source: Wrestling Federation of India) pic.twitter.com/fF3d9hFqxG — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

Dahiya, a raising star in the wrestling field, recently won a bronze medal in the 65 kg category at the World U-23 Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. PM Narendra Modi had also congratulated her and others for wining a medal. "Their performance is special and will contribute to wrestling becoming even more popular across India," PM Modi had tweeted.

