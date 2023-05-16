Chennai, May 16 (PTI) Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday held searches at the premises of film production company Lyca, police sources said.

Searches were being held in different locations in the city, sources said without divulging details.

There was no immediate response from the production company regarding the raids.

