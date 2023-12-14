New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against West Bengal Minister Jyotipriya Mallick and NPG Rice Mill owner Bakibur Rahaman in a PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) case related to the alleged syphoning of PDS ration to the open market, mixing of wheat flour in fresh flour and bogus paddy procurement.

The prosecution complaint was filed before the Special PMLA Court, Kolkata. In the said complaint, a prayer has been made for the confiscation of properties worth Rs 32.44 crore that are allegedly acquired and derived from Proceeds of Crime (PoC), and include 101 immovable properties and balance in several bank accounts.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Security Breach: Delhi Police Register Case Under UAPA After Security Lapse in House.

The Court took cognizance of the prosecution's complaint on December 12.

The ED initiated an investigation based on various FIRs registered by the West Bengal Police, in which various private persons were allegedly found in unauthorised possession of PDS rations and involved in bogus procurement of paddy.

Also Read | Parliament Security Breach: Police Team Reaches House in Gurugram, Where Four Accused Stayed Before Incident (Watch Video).

During the ED investigation, three important modus operandi were detected with respect to the alleged generation of Proceeds of Crime related to the PDS scam.

NPG Rice Mill Private Limited allegedly syphoned off the PDS wheat flour in collusion with PDS distributors, PDS Dealers and other persons, thereby causing huge gains to themselves and corresponding losses to government funds and intended beneficiaries of the PDS Scheme.

As per the evidence collected, approximately 25.55 per cent of the total wheat flour required to be delivered to the PDS distributors was syphoned off.

It was also found that NPG Rice Mill Private Limited was buying back the wheat flour delivered to various dealers through various middlemen or agents and was mixing the same with fresh PDS atta and accordingly, the corresponding quantity of wheat was being allegedly syphoned off, thereby generating proceeds of crime. This modus operandi not only generated proceeds of crime but also affected the quality of the wheat flour delivered.

In another modus operandi, it was found that proceeds of crime were generated under the garb of paddy procurement in the name of fake farmers. It was found that Miller (Bakibur Rahaman) was controlling or was hand in glove with many cooperative societies and by using the names of his employees and relatives as "fake farmers" in the muster rolls, he received payments at MSP in the bank accounts of such employees and relatives.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Bakibur Rahaman laundered the proceeds of crime through various companies, invested in the acquisition of various immovable properties and also transferred part of the proceeds of crime to certain companies allegedly under the control and beneficial ownership of Jyoti Priya Mallick.

During the investigation, proceeds of crime allegedly derived from predicate offences in the form of 101 immovable properties and Rs 2.89 crore (balance in the bank accounts) were provisionally attached on December 11.

Earlier, Rs 16.87 crore in certain bank accounts were also frozen. Jyoti Priya Mallick and Bakibur Rahaman were arrested under Section 19 of PMLA, 2002 and at present, both are under judicial custody. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)