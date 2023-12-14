Gurugram, December 14: Following a major security breach in Parliament, a team of police reached the house in Gurugram, where all four accused reportedly stayed briefly before the incident. Speaking on the arrests of the suspects in connection with the Parliament security breach, Varun Dahiya, Gurugram Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), said, "The suspects have been detained and taken for further questioning. The police and agencies in Delhi are investigating the matter because it is related to the national capital."

"Gurugram police will provide all help and assistance to the Delhi police for the case and stringent action will be taken against the accused in the matter," said the official. "Delhi Police have detained Vicky and his wife. They are investigating it. We are in touch with Delhi Police and if they ask for any information, we will share the details with them," added the ACP. Lok Sabha Security Breach: MHA Orders Probe After Two Men Enter Lower House, CRPF DG to Head Inquiry Panel.

Police Team Reaches House in Gurugram

#WATCH | The Police team reaches the house in Gurugram where the accused in the Parliament security breach case allegedly stayed briefly before the incident. pic.twitter.com/LKF7WqHBs1 — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

Resident Welfare Association (RWA) president Vijay Parmar told ANI that one of the accused, Vicky Sharma, the father of a 14-year-old, used to do odd jobs and did not have a stable job. "Vicky did not have a stable job and he switched between jobs like driving and security guard.Though there was never anything like this suspected, he was known to assault his wife and abuse the neighbours. The police have taken Vicky and his wife with them," Parmar said.

Vicky and his wife have both been detained by the police. They have a 14-year-old daughter. Meanwhile, Rani Sharma, mother of another accused Sagar, who jumped down from the gallery of Lok Sabha and reportedly hurled gas-emitting colour, said, "Sagar used to drive an e-rickshaw. There are four people in the family. My husband works as a carpenter. Sagar had gone two days ago. He had told me that he was going with his friends, as there was some work." Parliament Security Breach: No Passes for Visitors’ Gallery Till Further Orders After Security Lapse in Lok Sabha, Say Sources.

There was a huge security breach during Zero Hour in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon after two men, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan, both carrying canisters that emitted yellow smoke, jumped from the visitors' gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber before they were overpowered by the MPs.

Similarly, in another incident, two protestors--Neelam (42) and Amol (25)--protested outside the Parliament with similar gas canisters. However, all four were detained later. BJP MP Pratap Simha, who has been accused of issuing parliament passes to Sagar and Manoranjan briefed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla about the accused persons.

Sources said that Simha told the Speaker that the father of one of the intruders belonged to his constituency and he had requested a visitors' pass to visit the new Parliament building. The intruder was constantly in touch with his personal assistant (PA) and his office for the visitors' pass, sources said. Simha also told the LS Speaker that he had no further information apart from what he had stated, they added.

Delhi Police sources said that initial investigations revealed that all four people and one unidentified fifth person came from outside the national capital and stayed at the residence of a man in Gurugram. "A manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining two," they added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police officials said that Neelam and Amol, who were detained from outside Parliament in front of Transport Bhawan in preliminary investigations, revealed that they were not carrying mobile phones or any other identity proof. Both have refused to have any connection with any organisation, they said. Earlier in the day, senior officials of the Intelligence Bureau visited the new Parliament building, where the major security breach happened.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)